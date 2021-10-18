Broadcast Times

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens and the Wood County Commission spent 20 minutes behind closed doors Monday morning, discussing recent issues raised by the Deputy Sheriff’s Association in a letter sent October 12 to the sheriff and the county commission.

No decisions were made and no vote was taken. The sheriff made a brief public statement prior to the meeting, in which he expressed concern and dismay at the letter, and pledged to improve relations with his deputies.

Commission President Blair Couch indicated the commission has no further role in the matter, stating the commission’s main role is to fund the sheriff’s office. He said residents could petition to have the sheriff removed from office through a hearing process.

