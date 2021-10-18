Broadcast Times

Parents outraged at Virginia school superintendent’s handling of two sexual assault cases

By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia (CNN) - Some parents in Loudoun County, Virginia are outraged over how the school district handled reports of two recent sexual assaults inside schools.

Loudoun County School Superintendent Scott Ziegler apologized to families involved in two alleged sexual assaults in bathrooms at two different high schools, allegedly by the same 14-year-old student.

“He didn’t answer any of the questions that parents are asking, which is when were you made aware of this sexual assault,” Amy Jahr, a parent in the district, said.

Jahr is referring to the first alleged sexual assault in May at Stone Bridge High.

A lawsuit announced last week by the victim’s family alleges it was by a biologically male student who said they were gender fluid and used the girls’ bathroom.

That assault allegedly happened in May, before Loudoun County exploded in controversy this summer over a bathroom gender policy.

Jahr thinks Ziegler hid it from the public during an exchange in June, in which Loudoun County school board member Beth Barts asked if the district regularly had assaults in the bathroom and locker rooms.

“To my knowledge, we don’t have any records of assaults occurring in our restrooms,” Ziegler said in response to the question.

On Friday, Ziegler addressed parents:

“I regret that my comments were misleading, and I apologize for the distress that error caused families,” he said. “I should have asked board member Barts clarifying questions to get to the root of her question rather than assuming what she meant.”

Jahr isn’t buying that Ziegler misunderstood the question, saying the question was really clear.

Loudoun County public schools said in a statement there are questions that can’t be answered due to student confidentiality. But added, the district is committed to finding ways to ensure that Loudoun County schools are safe for all students.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Colorado to waive college application fees, as part of Colorado Application Days
Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education
Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies
Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum
James Brown Arena
Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson
Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson
Lobstering restrictions off Maine’s coast paused following court ruling

GRETAWIRE

James Brown Arena

GRETAWIRE

Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum

GRETAWIRE

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies

Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education

GRETAWIRE

Colorado to waive college application fees, as part of Colorado Application Days

Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson

GRETAWIRE

Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson

GRETAWIRE

Lobstering restrictions off Maine’s coast paused following court ruling

Alaska expects more visitors when US reopens land border with Canada next month
Cruise ships arrived in Skagway this summer for the first time in two years because of the...
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and ensure safe homecoming weekend
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and...
Multiple food giveaways happening in the Lowcountry Saturday
Multiple food giveaway events are set to happen in the Lowcountry on Saturday. Source: Live 5