Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson State University’s Head Football Coach Deion Sanders spoke out about the “senseless” killings in the Capital City.

Fresh off a big homecoming win for Jackson State this weekend, Coach Prime used the first few minutes of his post-game press conference to plead with the community to put the guns down and increase the peace in Jackson.

“We have to stop the violence. If we can come in here with over 50,000 people and reside with one another, White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, and whatever, and cheer for one purpose just to see a football game — if we can cosign with one another — we should be able to do the same thing in the streets.”

Coach Prime has been very vocal about the city’s crime problems and wants everyone to help make the city a safer place to live, work, and play.

“I am challenging everyone in Jackson right now; we have to stop the killing.”

So far this year, there have been 119 homicides. The city of Jackson is now on record to experience its deadliest year ever.

Coach Sanders took on the job as the head football coach of Jackson State last year. Since taking the job, he has been passionate about coming up with a game plan to stop the violence in the city, even meeting with city, religious, and law enforcement leaders as well as residents.

He points out it will take everyone in Jackson to help make this city safer.

“I am serious about that. Everybody knows me. I ride around the hood, and I know all the OG’s in the city. I have talked to them, and I’ve spoken to many of them, and we really need to make a valued effort to stop the violence in Jackson. Let’s start one day at a time with no killing, just no killing. I am serious about that.”

