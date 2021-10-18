Broadcast Times

Colorado to waive college application fees, as part of Colorado Application Days

Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education
Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education
Three-day campaign to encourage Coloradans to pursue higher education(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -State leaders announcing all 32 public colleges and universities, along with several private institutions will waive application fees for Coloradans wanting to enroll in college.

The application fees will temporarily be waived Oct. 19-21 as part of the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Days.

“Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their choice,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado is building back stronger and by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue those dreams. We need homegrown Colorado talent and bold ideas to make Colorado better than ever.”

Usually the Free Application Day is a single day, but state leaders decided to extend that to three days in 2021.

“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director of CDHE. “With so many options available, whether you go to college, technical school, attend a university, become an apprentice, or join the military, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your potential.”

The free application days aim to improve access to further education and training, which is something that state leaders say is increasingly critical for the benefit of Colorado’s economy and workforce.

For more information visit, Colorado Free Application Day and Colorado Applies Month.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies
Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum
James Brown Arena
Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson
Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson
Lobstering restrictions off Maine’s coast paused following court ruling

GRETAWIRE

James Brown Arena

GRETAWIRE

Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum

GRETAWIRE

Parents outraged at Virginia school superintendent’s handling of two sexual assault cases

GRETAWIRE

Sheriff, commission discuss issues raised by deputies

Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson

GRETAWIRE

Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime’ pleads with community members to help stop the violence in Jackson

GRETAWIRE

Lobstering restrictions off Maine’s coast paused following court ruling

Alaska expects more visitors when US reopens land border with Canada next month
Cruise ships arrived in Skagway this summer for the first time in two years because of the...
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and ensure safe homecoming weekend
Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and...
Multiple food giveaways happening in the Lowcountry Saturday
Multiple food giveaway events are set to happen in the Lowcountry on Saturday. Source: Live 5