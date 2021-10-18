Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Advance voting continues this week in Richmond County’s referendum question on whether to issue general obligation bonds for the New James Brown Arena project.

It comes ahead of the Nov. 2 regular voting.

Also, Blythe residents will be voting on mayor and City Council and Hephzibah voters will be voting on city commissioners who are unopposed.

Voters have many options for casting their ballot, including the advance voting in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St. For several days, advance voting will take place only at this location, following this schedule:

Oct. 18-22: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then from Oct. 25-29, advance voting will be available 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. not only in the Linda Beazley Community Room but also at the Henry Brigham Recreation Center, Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes and Warren Road Recreation Center.

All people voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voting by mail is in progress now.

Interested people must apply by submitting an application to the Board of Elections Office, 535 Telfair St., Suite 500, Augusta, GA 30901, by fax at 706-821-2814 or by email at richmondelections@augustaga.gov. Applications are available upon request or at www.augustaga.gov/vote.

Voters who cast an absentee ballot by mail do not have to provide a reason for voting by mail.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.

In order to be counted, voted mail in absentee ballots must be received by the Board of Elections office no later than 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

There will also be a drop box available during advance voting hours in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room.

Election Day voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote on Election Day.

