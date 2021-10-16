Multiple food giveaways happening in the Lowcountry Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple food giveaway events are set to happen in the Lowcountry on Saturday.

In North Charleston, Park Circle Cares is hosting a food giveaway at 10:30 a.m. at the North Charleston High School west side parking lot.

Organizers are asking people to use the Hyde Avenue entrance and to bring their own bags or boxes to carry groceries.

The Community Resource Center is also hosting a food and hygiene product giveaway at 1 p.m. at the Arthur Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne Street.

The event will run until supplies run out.

