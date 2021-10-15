Broadcast Times

Mobile food pantry for Lansing residents set for Saturday

Any Lansing resident in financial hardship in need of food, especially due to the pandemic, is welcome.
Lansing residents in need of food can get some help Saturday.
Lansing residents in need of food can get some help Saturday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents in need of food can get some help Saturday.

The City of Lansing and Greater Lansing Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry at Friendship Baptist Church, 2912 Pleasant Grove Rd in Lansing.

Any Lansing resident in financial hardship in need of food, especially due to the pandemic, is welcome. That includes families or individuals who have recently lost jobs and senior citizens on fixed incomes.

Registration for vehicle line-up starts at 7 a.m. Food will be distributed from 9 – 11 a.m., or until all food is given out.

During both the registration and distribution, you must stay in your vehicle. Food will be placed in the trunk or hatchback, so you are asked to make room.

Proof of residency, a government-issued ID or a piece of mail with a Lansing address, is required. Restrooms will not be available.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and arrange for someone to bring your ID and a note allowing them to pick up your food. If you have any questions, call (517) 908-3680

