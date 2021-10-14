Broadcast Times

BG Schools suspend some bus routes due to driver shortage

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLWING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Some students in the Bowling Green City Schools district will need to find alternative means of transportation to and from school on Thursday and Friday.

Due to a lack of available bus drivers, buses 15, 20, 24, and 25 will not be running on Thursday and Friday, according to BG superintendent Francis Scurci.

Penta students will need to be dropped off at the high school bus loop prior to 7:20 a.m. in order to be transported.

According to the BG Independent, Scruci said the situation is fluid and “additional communication may need to be made that would impact the start of next school week.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas A&M scientist receives $2.8 million grant to study brain’s connection to anxiety disorders
The Texas A&M team is trying to understand if they can make neurons in those parts of the brain...
PFD impacts more than just Alaska’s economy
Alaska reports more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as hospitalizations rise
COVID-19.
Flint mayor no longer tolerating harassment of city employees from city council
Mayor of Flint will no longer tolerate harassment of city employees from city council members
UW Researchers Create Earthquake System Model With Better Detection Capabilities
Earthquake graphic.

GRETAWIRE

COVID-19.

GRETAWIRE

Alaska reports more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as hospitalizations rise

Mayor of Flint will no longer tolerate harassment of city employees from city council members

GRETAWIRE

Flint mayor no longer tolerating harassment of city employees from city council

Earthquake graphic.

GRETAWIRE

UW Researchers Create Earthquake System Model With Better Detection Capabilities

Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

GRETAWIRE

Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.

GRETAWIRE

State accepts proposals to redevelop land surrounding new Aloha Stadium

Huntington City Council on Tuesday night passed a proposal to give $3,000 to all full-time city...

GRETAWIRE

City workers to receive bonuses by the thousands

Border wall contracts canceled in Laredo, what’s next?
Border wall declaration could divert $300M appropriated for Hawaii programs
State audit finds more issues, including missing money, in Estill County
How historical trauma is impacting Rapid City’s indigenous community
Rapid City has seen several incidents in the past few months that many say are rooted in...