State accepts proposals to redevelop land surrounding new Aloha Stadium

Rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
Rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.(Crawford Architects)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state announced Tuesday that it is now accepting proposals to redevelop the roughly 73 acres of land surrounding the new Aloha Stadium.

Officials said they hope to turn the current Halawa site into an entertainment district that provides a mix of residential housing as well as retail and commercial spaces, including hotels and cultural facilities.

“While the Aloha Stadium has been the focal point, specifically for our main tenant and the University of Hawaii, I want to remind everyone that we are building an entertainment district,” said Curt Otaguro, a state comptroller.

“It is not only for locals but for our tourists and guests. So as we go through this, we’re going to be challenging our bidders to come up with innovative ideas.”

It could take 20 years to finish new Aloha Stadium ‘entertainment district’

Officials said a committee will determine which qualified proposals for the land will advance to a second phase.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment of a new stadium is estimated to cost around $400 million, and the state has already allocated $170 million of general obligation bonds.

The state said proposals for the redevelopment of the actual stadium will be accepted in the coming months.

