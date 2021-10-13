Broadcast Times

City workers to receive bonuses by the thousands

Huntington City Council on Tuesday night passed a proposal to give $3,000 to all full-time city workers.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington City Council on Tuesday night passed a proposal to give $3,000 to all full-time city workers.

Part-time employees will receive $1,500. The employees run the gamut – from first responders to City Hall workers to Sanitary Board personnel.

The money comes from American Rescue Plan funding as one of the four permitted uses of that money. The others are infrastructure, responding to the economic impact of the pandemic, and making up for lost revenue.

Mayor Steve Williams said the bonus is the only allowed use of the funding that can’t be leveraged with other funding sources, and that the pay is a way to thank employees for keeping the city running during the past 18 months.

“Every one of our employees is essential,” Williams said. “They’ve earned this, and I’m awfully proud that our City Council was able to authorize this, and our employees deserve it.”

