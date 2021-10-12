Broadcast Times

State audit finds more issues, including missing money, in Estill County

(KALB)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - A recently released audit from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office found thousands of dollars are missing in one Eastern Kentucky county.

While officials say the 2019 audit of the Estill County Fiscal Court showed multiple issues, the one involving the missing money will be sent to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office for further investigation.

In the document, officials say at least $5,800 of fees from the county animal shelter and $300 from the senior citizens center, “may have been stolen or misappropriated” and was “undetected by management”.

Auditors also said there could be more that is unaccounted for but cannot be sure due to “lack of records and inconsistent recordkeeping”.

Judge-Executive Donnie Watson responded to the report saying, once officials realized what was going on, the employee responsible was suspended pending investigation and resigned before they could be fired.

This is not the first time an audit on the fiscal court has been forwarded to law enforcement. Back in January, a 2017 audit that named several former county officials, was sent to the OAG’s office, the Department for Local Government and Kentucky State Police.

You can see the audit and the findings below.

