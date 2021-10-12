Border wall contracts canceled in Laredo, what’s next?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Biden administration cancelled two contracts that covered approximately 31 miles of territory along the southern border, here in Texas.

It’s just the latest of Biden’s reversals and overhauls to Trump’s immigration policies.

Tricia Cortez with the Rio Grande International Study Center believes this is a huge step forward in the right direction.

She says, “This is victory for the people of Laredo, the people of Zapata. The Border wall it was never about immigration or border security, it was just about a political campaign that was ineffective, destructive, expensive, and so this is a historic moment for Laredo because we were told over and over that this was a done deal.”

The administration canceled all remaining border wall contracts located in the Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley Sectors.

Cortez says there were so many people that got involved with this coalition and with all these efforts. People from walks of life, different political perspectives came together and became focused on one goal and that was to stop the wall from coming to Laredo.

Mayor Pete Saenz says, “I’m Glad they’re canceled. I’m glad that we’re also focused on this virtual wall approach to border security. This last week, we saw, for the first time, some movement from the Border Patrol, who wanted to set up cameras throughout the Laredo Region. Detection cameras, surveillance cameras. This is a result of projects that have been here from time and how they were told to execute these cameras- So, that’s a step forward toward a virtual wall.”

Tens of millions of dollars’ worth of already purchased steel has reportedly sat stagnant in Pharr since January, but many living here in Laredo say a wall is not the answer.

Saenz says, we definitely need to secure the border and the virtual wall approach is something that needs to get done as soon as possible.

According to DHS, the money previously allocated for the border wall will instead be used to begin environmental planning and actions consistent with the national environmental policy act for previously planned border barrier system projects located within the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and El Centro sectors.

