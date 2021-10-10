Broadcast Times

City applies for sewer funds for agricultural center

Source: Times Daily
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence is applying for federal funding that would allow the city to undertake an almost $2.4 million project to provide sewers to the agricultural event, workforce development and innovation centers currently under construction in the area, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The council unanimously approved applying for the funds last week. The city applied for $1,672,895 in funds through the Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance Program.

If the city receives the money, the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center Authority would match the remaining 30%, according to the resolution.

“The grant application requires no money from us,” Florence Mayor Andy Betterton told the Times Daily.

William Musgrove, an attorney for the city, said the city had applied for the grant in the past but was rejected. He now says there are reasons this attempt has a stronger chance.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to the Times Daily's website here.

