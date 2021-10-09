Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are currently investigating a salmonella outbreak that sickened more than 100 people in 14 states. Colorado was heavily impacted with 82 of the ill people living in 14 Colorado counties.

CDPHE says the cases have been linked to seafood manufactures or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver.

The CDC says the majority of those who are sick are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado the week before they got sick. Only two people did not travel to Colorado before they got sick.

Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. recalled Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm-Raised Striped Bass.

These products were sold to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado through October 7, 2021. The Pacific Cod sold through Sprouts is not being recalled.

Click here for a full list of recalled products on the FDA’s website.

Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. has temporarily shut down production.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled seafood. FDA recommends that anyone who might have purchased or received the recalled product, check their refrigerators and freezers and throw away the recalled product.

Click here to learn more about this outbreak.

