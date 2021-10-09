Broadcast Times

Race-based jury tactics at issue in appeals court arguments

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the...
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the Winston-Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility in Louisville, Miss. Civil rights advocates are asked federal appeals court judges Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, to revive a lawsuit they filed against Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases simply because of their race. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Civil rights advocates are asking a federal appeals court to revive their lawsuit against a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases simply because of their race.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard arguments Friday in the case against District Attorney Doug Evans. His jury selection tactics have been under scrutiny for years.

The Supreme Court overturned a high-profile murder conviction in 2019 after finding Evans worked to exclude black jurors.

Friday’s arguments are in a lawsuit that seeks to ensure Evans’ office won’t used race-based jury tactics in other trials.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. appeals court allows Texas resume ban on most abortions
Texas files appeal after federal judge blocks abortion ban
Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties
The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital reduces surgical procedures
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
What we know about the 17,772 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
N.C. health officials report more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

GRETAWIRE

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital reduces surgical procedures

The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...

GRETAWIRE

Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties

Texas files appeal after federal judge blocks abortion ban

GRETAWIRE

U.S. appeals court allows Texas resume ban on most abortions

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Bill Lee calls for review of Tennessee’s education funding formula

Gold Cross

GRETAWIRE

Gold Cross seeking to raise ambulance fees in Augusta

One Eighty creates more affordable living for women and children
One Eighty creating more affordable living for women and children
Michigan National Guard launching electronic combat intelligence unit with 200 jobs
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wyatt Brown, right, 2-211th Army Regiment flight medic, and Sgt. Brandin...
Reopen Evansville Task Force receives 2021 Community Program Innovation Award