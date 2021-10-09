Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital reduces surgical procedures

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will not be offering elective surgeries for the next three weeks.

A statement from the hospital says this is in response to an increase in patient volume, staffing shortages, and a significant number of COVID-19 admissions.

Chief Medical Officer, Lisa Mark, said this will help reduce the number of patients needing the emergency department.

Surgical offices should be reaching out to patients to reschedule.

CVPH has also been limiting transfers from other hospitals.

