One Eighty creates more affordable living for women and children

The goal is to provide safe, accountable, and affordable housing for mothers who are gaining custody or joint custody of their kids.
By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport nonprofit One Eighty bought a new property designed to create more affordable and safe living spaces. The housing project is for women who have completed their 14-month rehabilitation program and their children.

Seven apartments will be available once construction is completed.

“The goal is to provide safe, accountable, and affordable housing for mothers who are gaining custody or joint custody of their kids. When you look at that relationship of a mom who is working on restoring their rights with their kids, it’s really important not just to have affordable housing, but also, to have safe housing,” said Rusty Boruff, Executive Director at One Eighty.

Boruff says the organization has done previous projects similar to this for years, but never with individual apartments for families. Not only will the housing provide a safe space, but will also help address the shortage of affordable living. According to Humility Homes and Services in Davenport, for every 100 ‘extremely low’ income renters, there are only 37 affordable and available units in the Quad Cities.

“It’s really a crisis that really our whole Quad Cities is facing. It’s something that we just simply don’t have enough of,” Boruff said.

One Eighty is hoping to address the shortage by offering seven units inside the property for about four to six hundred dollars per month.

“They may rent an apartment for a year if they need it, it may be six months. It’s whatever that individual needs but in the end, what we are looking for is that long-term success,” Boruff said.

Organizers hope to finish one of the seven units every 45 days and have the first tenants move in during the first weeks of November.

One Eighty is looking for volunteers to help with construction and yard work around the property. If you are interested in getting involved, visit One Eighty’s website for more information.

