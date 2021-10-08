Broadcast Times

Michigan National Guard launching electronic combat intelligence unit with 200 jobs

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wyatt Brown, right, 2-211th Army Regiment flight medic, and Sgt. Brandin...
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Wyatt Brown, right, 2-211th Army Regiment flight medic, and Sgt. Brandin Frey, 2-211th Army Regiment aircraft mechanic, work together to communicate with pilots in a simulated Combat Search and Rescue mission during Northern Strike (NS) 21-2 near Ontonagon, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2021. NS maximizes combat readiness by providing adaptable, cost effective training ranging from individualized tactical skills to near-peer contested threat and combined arms environments focused on joint and coalition force integration and domain convergence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)(Senior Airman Paul Helmig | 182nd Airlift Wing)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard is creating a new intelligence and electronic warfare unit to collect and analyze information that supports troops in combat situations.

The new Intelligence and Electronic Warfare & Sensors Battalion will bring nearly 200 high-skill personnel positions to Michigan thanks to the U.S. Army’s investment.

Michigan won approval for the intelligence and electronic warfare unit based on the state’s talent base, ties with industry, proximity to higher education institutions and a willingness to innovate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the unit boosts the state’s effort to attract high-skill technology jobs.

“Michigan’s brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces have always demonstrated their unique capability to adapt to new mission sets and evolve as conditions change,” she said. “Our ability to attract this new battalion is a testament to their dedication and strong work ethic.”

The new unit also helps Michigan develop the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which includes Camp Grayling in Crawford County and the Alpena Combat Readiness Center. The area is used for the annual Northern Strike combat training exercise with soldiers from across the country.

Developing the new intelligence unit will allow the National Guard to beef up secure communications facilities with instrumentation and equipment in Michigan.

The Michigan National Guard expects to have the Intelligence and Electronic Warfare & Sensors Battalion ready for action by 2026.

“This decision clearly demonstrates Michigan’s capabilities and our ongoing commitment to being on the forefront for new investments as we continue to support our national defense and adapt to the ever changing conditions that will be present in future war fights,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

N.C. health officials report more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
ADPH: More than 806K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Arizona reports 2,702 new cases of COVID-19; 20,319 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Gov. Bill Lee calls for review of Tennessee’s education funding formula
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One Eighty creates more affordable living for women and children
One Eighty creating more affordable living for women and children

GRETAWIRE

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Bill Lee calls for review of Tennessee’s education funding formula

Gold Cross

GRETAWIRE

Gold Cross seeking to raise ambulance fees in Augusta

One Eighty creating more affordable living for women and children

GRETAWIRE

One Eighty creates more affordable living for women and children

GRETAWIRE

Reopen Evansville Task Force receives 2021 Community Program Innovation Award

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Whitmer to reinstate prevailing wage for state construction projects

Kansas one of most recovered states from COVID unemployment crisis
FILE
New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle
A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.
NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes