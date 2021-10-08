Gov. Bill Lee calls for review of Tennessee’s education funding formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and education commissioner Penny Schwinn are calling for a review of the state’s education formula.

This comes as the state’s Basic Education Program (BEP) has not been “meaningfully updated” for over 30 years, according to Lee.

“We will pursue a rigorous review of our state’s education funding to ensure we are properly investing in students and stewarding our resources well,” said Lee. “I invite every Tennessee parent to tell us about their current experiences as well as their hopes for the education, environment and experience in our K-12 public schools.”

Lee says district and school leaders, elected officials, families, education stakeholders and members of the public will have an input in the review.

The public will focus on a student investment strategy that will:

Prioritize students over systems

Empower parents to engage in their child’s education

Incentivize student outcomes

Ensure all students, regardless of location or learning needs, are served at a high-level

Reflect Tennesseans’ values

Create flexible funding that prepare students for postsecondary success

To learn more about Tennessee’s education funding, visit tn.gov/education/tnedufunding.

If you are interested in being in an exploratory committee, contact the Tennessee Department of Education at TDOE.communications@tn.gov.

