Broadcast Times

Reopen Evansville Task Force receives 2021 Community Program Innovation Award

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reopen Evansville Task received this year’s Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim) Community Program Innovation Award.

City officials say the award honors communities that introduced new ideas and methods to carry out municipal activities during the COVID pandemic.

Mayor Winnecke and Deputy Mayor/Evansville Reopen Task Force Chairman Steve Schaefer accepted the award at the Aim Annual Awards Program during the 2021 Aim Ideas Summit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented one of the most unprecedented challenges our community has ever faced,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “To the countless individuals and organizations who helped facilitate our community’s overall pandemic response, thank you.”

Shortly after Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statewide stay-at-home order, officials say Mayor Winnecke created the Reopen Evansville Task Force and appointed Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer to lead the effort to address pandemic-related challenges impacting the community.

The Task Force continues to maintain community partners and provide assistance in several different areas.

[Learn more about the Task Force here]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,529 new cases of COVID-19; 20,282 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
South Carolina 700,000th COVID-19 cases since pandemic’s start
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. records more than 2,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent-positive is 6.4%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Kansas one of most recovered states from COVID unemployment crisis
FILE
Gov. Whitmer to reinstate prevailing wage for state construction projects
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tours a road construction project on M-185, which encircles Mackinac...

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Whitmer to reinstate prevailing wage for state construction projects

FILE

GRETAWIRE

Kansas one of most recovered states from COVID unemployment crisis

A new Arizona law might have you paying a hefty fee if your vehicle blocks a sidewalk.

GRETAWIRE

New Arizona law prohibits blocking sidewalks with vehicle

GRETAWIRE

NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes

The audit revealed that the town did not keep minutes for its board meetings and only kept...

GRETAWIRE

Audit uncovers misappropriation, missing records in Lone Wolf

Graveraet Elementary students participate in National Walk to School Day
Graveraet Elementary's P.E. teacher walks a group of students from the MARESA building down the...
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region looking for more men to volunteer
CASA logo