NCDOT approves $432 million contract to widen I-95 in Lumberton to eight lanes

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Parts of Interstate 95 that go through Lumberton will be getting some much-needed upgrades.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation approved a $432 million contract last week that will go toward widening and upgrading eight miles of the major interstate.

“This modernization is long overdue,” said Grady Hunt, a state Transportation Board member who lives in Robeson County. “This vital corridor needs to be widened, but also upgraded to be more resilient against future hurricanes.”

The project includes widening the four-lane interstate into eight lanes, with four lanes going in each direction, between Exit 13 and just north of mile marker 21, and replacing bridges with taller, wider and longer spans at Exits 17, 19 and 20.

In addition, the interstate bridges crossing the Lumber River will be replaced with a higher and longer bridge, and fill dirt will be brought in for other sections to raise the interstate grade and help avoid future flooding.

When hurricanes Matthew and Florence hit, I-95 at the Lumber River closed twice for several days due to floodwaters.

The interstate widening is expected to begin next summer when additional concrete barriers will be installed in the median and along the shoulders to create a safe work zone.

The interstate’s four lanes will remain open during the day while construction is underway, but some lanes will be temporarily reduced for overnight construction.

The widening and improvements are expected to be completed by the late summer of 2026.

