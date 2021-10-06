Broadcast Times

Graveraet Elementary students participate in National Walk to School Day

Chaperones and students walked in groups from Flagstar Bank, the Marquette Commons, or the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency
Graveraet Elementary's P.E. teacher walks a group of students from the MARESA building down the...
Graveraet Elementary's P.E. teacher walks a group of students from the MARESA building down the street to Graveraet.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This morning, Graveraet Elementary students joined thousands of other schools nationally in celebrating Walk to School Day.

Chaperones and students walked in groups from Flagstar Bank, the Marquette Commons, or the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency.

National Walk to School Day is a way to promote walkable communities, while giving students a fun learning opportunity.

“It’s good for our bodies to wake up and exercise every day, being that I’m the P.E . teacher, I want them to know that just by adding a few steps everyday, they can be healthier individuals.” says Dawn Kruhak.

Third-grader Elaine Neumann adds, “I like it because it’s good for you and it’s just fun walking and talking.”

Graveraet Elementary will participate in National Bike to School Day in the Spring.

Over the next three years, South Carolina public schools will have about $3.2 billion in money...