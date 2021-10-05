Broadcast Times

S.C. schools to receive additional $56 million in Rescue Plan funding

Over the next three years, South Carolina public schools will have about $3.2 billion dollars in money from COVID-19 relief bills to help lift up schools in the wake of the pandemic.(Live 5 News)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The South Carolina Department of Education announced $56 million in additional federal funding will be heading to school districts across the state.

The funds are provided under the American Rescue Plan Act to support the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) grant programs.

These programs help students with disabilities and support specific and urgent needs of students who are experiencing homelessness.

Officials say it will be used to alleviate the challenges created by the pandemic related to equity in education for students with disabilities by:

  • Providing compensatory services based on Individualized Education Plan (IEP) team decisions
  • Providing support and direct services for students with disabilities
  • Providing positive behavior and intervention supports and mental health services
  • Improving the use of technology in the classroom and/or in a remote setting to enhance learning
  • Implementing transition services to support postsecondary activities
  • Assisting districts in meeting personnel shortages, hiring additional personnel to provide special education and related services, and reducing caseloads in key areas

The funding is distributed through two formula grants. IDEA Section 611 for children ages three through 21 and Section 619 for children ages three through five.

Here are the allocations coming to our school districts. All other district’s allocations can be found here.

Total 611 ARP Allocation

District - Allocation

  • Aiken County Schools - $1,123,627.80
  • Allendale County Schools - $147,347.22
  • Bamberg School District 1 - $136,267.45
  • Bamberg School District 2 - $127,725.95
  • Barnwell School District 19 - $132,587.57
  • Barnwell 29 - $121,282.11
  • Barnwell School District 45 -$173,980.80
  • Edgefield County Schools - $210,888.89
  • McCormick County Schools - $119,331.09
  • Orangeburg Consolidated - $619,639.66
  • Saluda County Schools - $194,372.95

Total 619 ARP Allocation

  • Aiken County Schools - $97,599.88
  • Allendale County Schools - $13,115.81
  • Bamberg School District 1 - $12,075.94
  • Bamberg School District 2 - $11,046.14
  • Barnwell School District 19 - $11,820.07
  • Barnwell 29 -- $10,783.64
  • Barnwell School District 45 - $15,348.97
  • Edgefield County Schools - $18,486.06
  • McCormick County Schools - $10,640.08
  • Orangeburg Consolidated - $54,006.70
  • Saluda County Schools - $17,118.21

The state was also allocated $13.8 million in homeless children and youth funding, with $10.4 million going directly to school districts.

The remaining amount was reserved by the SCDE’s McKinney-Vento Program to implement activities that will support districts in identifying and supporting children and youth who are experiencing homelessness.

Here are the amounts our local schools received. All other district’s allocations can be found here.

District - Allocation

  • Aiken - $375,752.84
  • Allendale - $24,143.60
  • Bamberg 1 - $10,723.53
  • Bamberg 2 - $8,892.40
  • Barnwell 19 - $8,974.74
  • Barnwell 29 - $14,547.78
  • Barnwell 45 - $18,784.26
  • Edgefield - $25,337
  • McCormick - $10,435.21
  • Orangeburg - $131,867.03
  • Saluda - $17,362.66

