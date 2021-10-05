Humane Society of Henderson Co. taking part in nationwide adoption event

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Human Society of Henderson County is taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

This is a part of a national event that happens quarterly to help pets find their forever homes through reduced adoptions fees at shelters across the country.

Through Saturday, adoptions fees at the Humane Society of Henderson County are $25.

You can fill out an adoption application here.

According to officials with BISSELL Pet Foundation, this fall event is being hosted in more than 190 shelters in 40 different states.

