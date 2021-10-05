Broadcast Times

Fire prevention week: Public reminded to check home smoke detectors

Fire departments are reminding everyone to know the difference between smoke alarms and carbon...
Fire departments are reminding everyone to know the difference between smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.(Melissa Stephens)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Fire prevention week begins, the Augusta Fire Department is reminding people to check their smoke and to learn more about the first line of defense safety device.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, working smoke alarms in a home reduce the risk of death by more than half whereas, roughly three out of five home fire deaths happen in homes with either no or inoperable smoke alarms.

Augusta firefighters/EMTs respond to an average of 23 structure fire calls per month in 2021. As of 2020, the city of Augusta was ranked #3 in the nation for home fire risk by The Hartford.

Data by The Hartford shows the top three causes of fire are electrical, cooking/stove and fireplaces.

National survey findings state charging a phone overnight is considered a moderate risk for fires. However, charging a phone overnight by your bed, leaving your kitchen with the stove on or leaving a room with a candle burning are considered high risks for causing fires.

More than four out of 10 American homes do not have a fire extinguisher, according to The Hartford.

This week, fire departments across the nation are asking the public to consider these industry best practices related to smoke alarms:

  • Test each smoke alarm once a month.
  • Have an escape plan and make sure you and your family practice it every six months.
  • Install a smoke alarm on every floor of a home and outside each bedroom.
  • Replace your alarms based on the manufacturer’s recommendations, or every 5- 10 years.

