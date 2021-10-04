Broadcast Times

SC reports 3-day total of over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,458 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,458 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, so Monday’s report included data from last Thursday through Saturday. The agency reported 140 deaths.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday2,0895942,683
Friday1,6715682,239
Saturday1,1853511,536
TOTAL4,9451,5136,458

The data also listed a total of 140 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday371552
Friday621678
Saturday7310
TOTAL10634140

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 25 deaths; 18 were confirmed and 7 were being investigated as probable.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, included 26,212 tests with a 6.7% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 867,315 cases, including 696,620 confirmed and 170,695 probable cases; and 12,702 deaths, including 11,010 confirmed and 1,692 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 11 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

