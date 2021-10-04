Broadcast Times

FHP educating the public during National Pedestrian Safety Month

Of those 8,107 pedestrian related crashes, there were 712 fatalities.
Of those 8,107 pedestrian related crashes, there were 712 fatalities.
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to pedestrian-involved accidents on our roadways.

From September to February, FHP officials say there is an increase in pedestrian-involved accidents, possibly caused by the time change.

So, local safety partners are encouraging pedestrians and motorists to work together to create safer roads.

To hear what FHP officials encourage pedestrians and drivers to do, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

