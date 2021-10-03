Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Adding a new member to the family is not hard for Kimberly and Tony Grice, since they’ve already raised three girls.

But for such a happy time in her life, Kimberly is still recovering after battling COVID-19 while pregnant with her fourth child.

She contracted COVID in July and passed it along to Tony, but her bout with the virus saw her on a ventilator for three months.

Kimberly doesn’t remember much of her COVID experience. She said when she woke up in a different hospital, she remembered suddenly realizing it was already August.

However, her husband Tony was always there through those excruciating times.

“Just seeing my wife go through that was hard to watch,” he said. “After she went to the hospital, it was hard to look at my daughters in the eye.”

Saturday was not one of those times, in fact, it was quite the opposite. A drive-by baby shower was celebrated for the Grice family at their Conway home.

Cars honked their horns as they give out baby presents as the family waved and gave their thanks. They received all of the essentials, from baby bottles, clothing, towels and diapers.

“I was shaking, I was nervous,” Kimberly said. “It is a lot and I’ve been grateful and so I’m excited. God is good, and he’s been blessing our family.”

While Kimberly was still intubated unconsciously battling COVID-19, doctors were seeing that her breathing was not getting better; to the point where tough decisions were presented to the family.

“Are you serious like you going to have to make me choose between my unborn daughter and my wife,” Tony said.

Luckily for the Grice family, time was on their side.

Kimberly’s lungs slowly showed signs that she no longer needed her intubations to breathe, and doctors said she was lucky to recover.

Experts say contracting COVID-19 while pregnant can carry a high risk of moving to intensive care and a 70% increased risk of death.

Yet, there the family was on Saturday, fully intact. That includes their three daughters, who were glad to see their mother back home.

“I just want to tell her how proud I am,” said Emerie Grice. “It’s great to see her how’s strong she is what she’s done, and I thank God for what she’s done. It’s amazing cause I did so much praying for her, and to see her come home feels great.”

After their scary moment with COVID-19, the family says they’re now vaccinated to keep everyone safe, including baby Leilani Tori Grice.

