Broadcast Times

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Busting myths and helping survivors

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Busting myths and helping survivors
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Busting myths and helping survivors
By Erin Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the prevalence, severity and impacts of domestic and gender-based violence, and also continue the work to support survivors, hold abusers accountable, and create legislation to further those goals.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Nicole Kubon, the executive director of Steps to End Domestic Violence, to talk about the myths and misconceptions about abuse, victims and perpetrators, the barriers victims face in reporting and leaving abusive relationships, and the prevalence of violence in Vermont.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
pregnant mother survives covid
First legal bottle of distilled spirits to be sold Sunday in Newport
Selling it's first legal drink since new law
Maine’s governor, congressional leaders attend christening of new warship at BIW
The USS Carl M. Levin is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin of Michigan.
World Dairy Expo brings families back together from around the world
World Dairy Expo
North Dakota human trafficking survivors share their stories to raise awareness
Freedom Walk

GRETAWIRE

The USS Carl M. Levin is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Carl M. Levin of Michigan.

GRETAWIRE

Maine’s governor, congressional leaders attend christening of new warship at BIW

Selling it's first legal drink since new law

GRETAWIRE

First legal bottle of distilled spirits to be sold Sunday in Newport

pregnant mother survives covid

GRETAWIRE

Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months

The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...

GRETAWIRE

‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights

Freedom Walk

GRETAWIRE

North Dakota human trafficking survivors share their stories to raise awareness

World Dairy Expo brings families back together from around the world
World Dairy Expo
Grand opening scheduled for all-inclusive playground in Perryville
The proposed all-inclusive playground from 2018.
East Texas jail adds virtual visits with inmates to keep COVID exposures at bay
Gregg County jail