World Dairy Expo brings families back together from around the world

Event runs from September 28th through October 2nd.
World Dairy Expo
World Dairy Expo(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo is a chance for people in the industry from 100 countries to come and learn about the latest in the dairy world, along with showcasing the best dairy cows farms anywhere have to offer.

As attendees gather 2,300 cows to compete in competitions across seven species of dairy cow, the other thing that collects are families who have come to the Expo for years.

For many of those attending the Expo, it is not just a chance to learn and showcase your cattle; it is also a chance to connect with a community that shares your passion. The event is a family tradition for many of the attendees who started coming when they were kids, and now bring their kids to the Expo.

“It’s actually been a rich part of our family addition to show every year,” said Bryan Voegeli, who has been coming to the Expo since it started 54 years ago. “It’s been something we look forward to every year.”

Bryan added that it is like a family reunion every year, seeing people from across the country just this one time each year. It’s one of the many reasons it was so difficult to see it canceled last year.

“We’ve been more excited than ever in the past because we realized what we were missing in 2020,” said Nick Sarbacker, who has been coming to the Expo for 40 years.

Now that it is back, everyone who talked with NBC 15 is thrilled the World Dairy Expo made a return. Organizers say that while there are fewer international guests this year due to COVID, it is still wonderful to see so many members of the dairy community back for the industry’s premier event.

