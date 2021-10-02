North Dakota human trafficking survivors share their stories to raise awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped more than 575 survivors of trafficking. Local organizations are continuing to spread awareness of red flags.

Project 31:8 and Evangel held an interactive walk around the Capitol complex hearing the stories of human trafficking survivors. One survivor, Nikki Blowers shared her story publicly for the first time with Your News Leader earlier this year, continued educating those about how to spot someone in need. 31:8 volunteers said it’s important to have community support.

”There has to be a next step, so that’s why we’re here today. We want people to learn there stories but we also want them to learn how to actually see human trafficking in their communities,” said Evangel Church community life coordinator Annika Hapip.

Another walk is scheduled for next October. Organizers said more than 40 million people are estimated to be trafficked world-wide.

