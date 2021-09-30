Rental assistance clinic held in Hattiesburg to help families

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rental assistance clinic was held at Twin Forks Rising in Hattiesburg to help families afford rent and other utilities they may be behind in.

The event was made possible by Ward 2 City Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, the Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative, the Children’s Defense Fund, and Forrest Counties Chapter of the NAACP.

“We now see that we are doing what we need to be doing for the citizens of our community. Many have different stories. Some are homeless. Others have been laid off from their jobs. We need to make sure that we are addressing the needs of persons who are in need,” says Delgado.

People had to bring the following information below:

Documentation supporting household income (copy of determination/benefit letters from TANF, WIC, SSI, SNAP, MEDICAID, OR HEADSTART; Or a copy of 2020 IRS tax return form 104; or income documentation for the past 60 days for each household member over 18 years old such as pay stubs or bank statements)

Current lease/rental agreement

Past due rent, utility or eviction notice (if applicable)

Proof of identity (state driver’s license, state identification card, or passport)

Unemployment documents (if applicable)

Most recent utility bill

Landlord contact information (email address, phone number)

The clinic was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

