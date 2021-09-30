Broadcast Times

Grand opening scheduled for all-inclusive playground in Perryville

The proposed all-inclusive playground from 2018.
The proposed all-inclusive playground from 2018.(KFVS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A grand opening for an all-inclusive playground will be on Saturday, October 30 at 10 a.m.

According to Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures, the grand opening will include ribbon cutting, food, drinks and ice cream.

The park is located at 107 south French Lane, Perryville, Mo. 63775.

The playground was the idea of a young boy.

“Mostly I did this project because I felt sad for my friend because he didn’t get to play much. He only got to play on a swing,” said Lucas Fitsche a 5th grader at Perryville Elementary.

Once city officials heard about Lucas’ idea they wanted to make all playgrounds in Perryville inclusive, but then it got bigger than that.

