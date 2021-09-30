Broadcast Times

East Texas jail adds virtual visits with inmates to keep COVID exposures at bay

Gregg County jail
Gregg County jail(KLTV)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a continuing effort to fight COVID-19, an East Texas jail is offering a new way for inmates to receive visitation from family.

The Gregg county jail has an ‘all purpose’ system for visitation , ‘without’ having to make the trip to the jail.

Most East Texas jails postponed visitation of inmates when Covid-19 became a very real danger to the officers, inmates and visitors.

“With visitation not only do you have people coming in from the outside world, but you also have inmate movement within the jail,” said lieutenant Josh Tubb of the Gregg county sheriff’s office.

Covid had ravaged the Gregg county jail which at one time had over 40 inmates and over 40 staff members that tested positive for the virus.

The answer to visitatioin was a video kiosk.

Previously all inmates had was a telephone. Now they can use the video system kiosk in many different ways.

“Their family can send digital pictures. Message them on the computer. Inmates can read their mail on a monitor. They can do it via video, meaning they don’t have to be exposed to Covid, we don’t have to move inmates around. Inmates may have family far off that can’t visit, well this allows them to do that,” Tubb says.

And there’s a mobile version.

“We have one that we can clean and pass it form cell to cell,” the lieutenant says.

Normal in-person visitation is still allowed, but most of it is now being done using the video system.

Like in-person visits, video visitation must be scheduled.

There is a ‘cost-per-minute’ for use.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,744 new cases of COVID-19; 19,984 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
South Carolina records more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in N.C. dip below 3,000
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Grand opening scheduled for all-inclusive playground in Perryville
The proposed all-inclusive playground from 2018.

GRETAWIRE

The proposed all-inclusive playground from 2018.

GRETAWIRE

Grand opening scheduled for all-inclusive playground in Perryville

DNR approved Supreme Beef's cattle confinement in Clayton County

National Politics

Conservation group suing Iowa DNR over proposed cattle confinement

Twin Forks Rising hosts Renters Assistance Clinic at location to help families with rent and...

GRETAWIRE

Rental assistance clinic held in Hattiesburg to help families

United Way of the Brazos Valley

GRETAWIRE

United Way of the Brazos Valley wins $25,000 for health care program

The vaccination mandate at New York hospitals and nursing homes went into effect at midnight,...

GRETAWIRE

Some Northern NY health care workers lose jobs over vaccine mandate

Government officials split over Holmes Beach parking garage suggestion
A Manatee County commissioner wrote a letter suggestion a parking garage to ease the parking...
Southern University to hold voter registration drive Wednesday
Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates