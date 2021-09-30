Broadcast Times

Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.(WITN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Powerball ticket holders anxiously awaited to see if the numbers drawn Wednesday night would make them the winner of $570 million.

But that didn’t happen.

No ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so now the jackpot has grown to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the Jan. 20, 2021, drawing when a $731.1 million pot was won in Maryland, according to lottery officials.

The last jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida for the June 5 drawing.

Officials say there have been 39 drawings in a row since without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states.

According to Powerball statistics, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram
Mounting public pressure has prompted Facebook to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Conservation group suing Iowa DNR over proposed cattle confinement
DNR approved Supreme Beef's cattle confinement in Clayton County
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID vaccine
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

GRETAWIRE

The proposed all-inclusive playground from 2018.

GRETAWIRE

Grand opening scheduled for all-inclusive playground in Perryville

Gregg County jail

GRETAWIRE

East Texas jail adds virtual visits with inmates to keep COVID exposures at bay

DNR approved Supreme Beef's cattle confinement in Clayton County

National Politics

Conservation group suing Iowa DNR over proposed cattle confinement

Twin Forks Rising hosts Renters Assistance Clinic at location to help families with rent and...

GRETAWIRE

Rental assistance clinic held in Hattiesburg to help families

United Way of the Brazos Valley

GRETAWIRE

United Way of the Brazos Valley wins $25,000 for health care program

The vaccination mandate at New York hospitals and nursing homes went into effect at midnight,...

GRETAWIRE

Some Northern NY health care workers lose jobs over vaccine mandate

Government officials split over Holmes Beach parking garage suggestion
A Manatee County commissioner wrote a letter suggestion a parking garage to ease the parking...
Southern University to hold voter registration drive Wednesday
Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates