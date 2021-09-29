Broadcast Times

Southern University to hold voter registration drive Wednesday

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a voter registration drive at Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus on Wednesday, September 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The drive will take place in front of of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union.

The free, public event is aligned with National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28 and National Voter Education Week which is observed Oct. 4-8.

