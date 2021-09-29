Broadcast Times

Government officials split over Holmes Beach parking garage suggestion

A Manatee County commissioner wrote a letter suggestion a parking garage to ease the parking...
A Manatee County commissioner wrote a letter suggestion a parking garage to ease the parking headaches near the beach, but the Mayor of Holmes is pumping the brakes on that notion.
By Shane Battis
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County commissioner suggests a parking garage would help out beachgoers, but the mayor of Holmes Beach thinks that’s not the right call.

For one, she thinks a large garage wouldn’t fit the area’s aesthetic. On top of that she’s unsure that the already busy beaches can handle more carloads of visitors.

“There’s no restrooms at any of these beach accesses,” Mayor Judy Titsworth said. “There’s no lifeguards, there’s no refreshments, so how many bodies can we continue to accommodate parking-wise that we don’t offer these accommodations?”

The city and county are still mulling over options to pave the way to the beach.

Titsworth said anyone with ideas is welcome to speak up at the next Manatee County Commission meeting. A land use hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7; the next full meeting is set for Oct. 12.

