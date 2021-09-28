Broadcast Times

Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers

Mailbox
Mailbox(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An ordinance that will in part require unincorporated areas of Craighead County to display their address numbers on homes and businesses has been introduced to the Craighead County Quorum Court.

Section two of the proposed ordinance states residential and non-residential buildings must have their address numbers “attached, stenciled, or painted on the front part of such residential or non-residential structure”.

The ordinance currently sits at its first reading, and it will go through a second and third before the full quorum votes.

A Craighead County resident, Jean Prater, said this could help first responders and other people find a certain address.

“It’s just harder to find someone in the country than it is any other place,” Prater said.

Prater has been a resident in the county for 60 years, and she mentioned she has had to help multiple people in the past find a house.

“I have had people to come by and ask where certain people live,” she said, “To be honest, I don’t even know where it’s at myself.”

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland says not being able to confirm certain addresses has slowed down emergency response time.

“You have to rely on the first responder actually making contact with someone at the door only to find out it’s the wrong address,” Rolland said.

Prater adds it’s not only an inconvenience, but it can take minutes away from people’s lives.

“How do you think people are going to find you when you don’t have a number or an address out for them to see where to go to?” she asked.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area
MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area.
City Council passes resolutions to move forward with two east side homeless shelter locations
Proposed shelter location
What we know about the 23,698 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Over 10.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.7 million people receive first dose
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

GRETAWIRE

National Politics

Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates

MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area.

GRETAWIRE

MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area

Proposed shelter location

GRETAWIRE

City Council passes resolutions to move forward with two east side homeless shelter locations

Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.

GRETAWIRE

Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

GRETAWIRE

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services
Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of...
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes
Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)