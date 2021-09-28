Broadcast Times

MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area

MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area.
MetroNet planning to provide service in Mankato area.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MetroNet is once again planning to provide Internet service in the City of Mankato.

In late spring, MetroNet had informed the city that they were no longer planning to continue their work of fiber cable installation in the Mankato area.

At the end of August, the city learned they were coming back.

According to the city, MetroNet hopes to begin their work in the spring.

”So if MetroNet moves forward with their project, it will essentially provide a second provider for high-level Internet service or fiber service to their home. There’s another provider that has been working on that project this summer. And so essentially this would be a second provider in the market, so more competition,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

The City of Mankato still has to finalize a franchise agreement with MetroNet.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers
Mailbox
City Council passes resolutions to move forward with two east side homeless shelter locations
Proposed shelter location
What we know about the 23,698 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Over 10.5 million vaccines administered | More than 5.7 million people receive first dose
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

GRETAWIRE

National Politics

Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates

Mailbox

GRETAWIRE

Quorum court to consider requiring residents to display address numbers

Proposed shelter location

GRETAWIRE

City Council passes resolutions to move forward with two east side homeless shelter locations

Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.

GRETAWIRE

Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

GRETAWIRE

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services
Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of...
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes
Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)