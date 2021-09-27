SC’s 3-day total of new COVID-19 cases falls below 10K for first time in weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control posted Monday the lowest three-day total in new cases of COVID-19 since mid-August, but an increase over last week’s three-day total in deaths.
DHEC reported a total of 8,282, new cases, which includes 6,503 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,779 cases detected through rapid tests. That total is a drop of 48% below the 16,072 cases reported a month ago and a drop of about 21% over the previous Monday’s total.
DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay and does not report daily numbers on Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, the data it released on Monday covered Thursday through Saturday.
|Day
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Thursday
|2,277
|856
|3,133
|Friday
|2,399
|518
|2,917
|Saturday
|1,827
|405
|2,232
|TOTAL
|6,503
|1,779
|8,282
The data also listed a total of 134 deaths over the three-day period, up from 109 reported the previous Monday.
|Day
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Thursday
|33
|27
|60
|Friday
|58
|9
|67
|Saturday
|7
|0
|7
|TOTAL
|98
|36
|134
Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 22 deaths; 15 were confirmed and 7 were being investigated as probable.
DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 29,837 with an 8.3% positive rate, a drop from the 9.3% positive rate reported the previous Monday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 850,188 cases, including 683,774 confirmed and 166,414 probable cases; and 12,213 deaths, including 10,599 confirmed and 1,614 probable deaths.
The state has completed more than 10.8 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.
