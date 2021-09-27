SC’s 3-day total of new COVID-19 cases falls below 10K for first time in weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control posted Monday the lowest three-day total in new cases of COVID-19 since mid-August, but an increase over last week’s three-day total in deaths.

DHEC reported a total of 8,282, new cases, which includes 6,503 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,779 cases detected through rapid tests. That total is a drop of 48% below the 16,072 cases reported a month ago and a drop of about 21% over the previous Monday’s total.

DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay and does not report daily numbers on Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, the data it released on Monday covered Thursday through Saturday.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 2,277 856 3,133 Friday 2,399 518 2,917 Saturday 1,827 405 2,232 TOTAL 6,503 1,779 8,282

The data also listed a total of 134 deaths over the three-day period, up from 109 reported the previous Monday.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 33 27 60 Friday 58 9 67 Saturday 7 0 7 TOTAL 98 36 134

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 22 deaths; 15 were confirmed and 7 were being investigated as probable.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 29,837 with an 8.3% positive rate, a drop from the 9.3% positive rate reported the previous Monday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 850,188 cases, including 683,774 confirmed and 166,414 probable cases; and 12,213 deaths, including 10,599 confirmed and 1,614 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 10.8 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.