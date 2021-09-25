Broadcast Times

Obese Alabamians may be at risk of more severe COVID-19 complications

39% of Alabamians self-reported as obese, according to the CDC.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you are lifting weights or taking a stroll, it is no secret that exercise is beneficial for you, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said it could also reduce your chances of severe COVID-19 complications.

“We do tend to have a population that is more overweight than some other states, and sometimes people don’t think of overweight as being a risk factor,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Thirty-nine percent of Alabamians self-reported as obese - and Alabama is not alone. A total of sixteen states now has an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, according to the CDC.

Landers said these individuals are more vulnerable to poor COVID-related outcomes.

She recommends figuring out your body mass index, or BMI, either on your own or by visiting your doctor.

“Continue to speak with your healthcare provider,” Landers said.

“Speak with your medical home and take your doctor’s advice,” the medical professional added. “Again, even the absence of COVID, we all could have healthier lifestyle habits and healthier weights.”

Healthy lifestyle habits that married couple Dustin and Claire Bryan take seriously.

“We went and ran on a trail for about 30 minutes, and then we went to Crunch, and then we did a little CrossFit workout,” Claire Bryan said at Blount Cultural Park in Montgomery.

The couple was getting out to exercise in the sunshine.

“I exercise cause I know that just my physical health depends on it,” Dustin Bryan said.

Additional information on U.S. obesity prevalence, and COVID-19 risks associated with being overweight, is made available on the CDC website.

