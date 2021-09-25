Broadcast Times

Judge denies release request for Mainer charged in Jan. 6 riot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Maine (WMTW) - A federal judge has denied the request to release a Maine man charged for his alleged role in the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kyle Fitzsimons was arrested in February and has been indicted on 10 federal charges, including assault of a federal officer. He has pleaded not guilty.

A judge ordered the Lebanon man to be held in custody until his trial. He has been held in a Washington, D.C. jail since March.

More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the riot, which saw crowds clash with police officers and storm the halls of the U.S. Capitol while congress was certifying to results of the 2020 presidential election.

Court records include images of Fitzsimons in the crowd of rioters outside the Capitol clashing with police.

Fitzsomon’s defense had requested the court release him to stay with his mother in Florida.

In a court filing on Friday, a judge ruled that Fitzsimons poses a threat to public safety and denied his request for pretrial release.

In the decision, the judge cited Fitzsomon’s alleged actions at the Capitol and previous behavior as grounds for holding him in custody.

“Fitzsimons’s actions at the Capitol show that he is willing to use violence — even against law enforcement — to achieve his political aims... The previous instances of threatening behavior toward government officials follow a clear pattern increasing in severity over several years,” the judge said.

In June, prosecutors offered Fitzsimons a plea deal.

