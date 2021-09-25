BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shredfest -- not a punk rock music festival or snowboarding competition, but something a little more straightforward.

The Better Business Bureau allowed people to shred their sensitive documents for free Saturday. The event took place at the Summit Credit Union on Rimrock Road.

The BBB said these types of events can help prevent identity theft crimes.

“All those important documents -- even though it may just have your name on it or you don’t think it’s a big deal, it is a big deal, and those need to be destroyed properly,” BBB regional director Tiffany Schultz said.

In 2019, identity theft was the number one most reported category to the Federal Trade Commission, with over five thousand reports made in Wisconsin.

If you missed out on today’s Shredfest, the BBB plans to host one next fall. In the meantime, Schultz recommends keeping documents tucked away until you can properly destroy them.

