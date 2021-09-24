Broadcast Times

Texas secretary of state’s office announces full audit of 2020 general election in 4 Texas counties

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUSTIN - Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.

