Mountain Line seeking drivers amid national shortage

A national bus driver shortage is creating problems in Morgantown.
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A national bus driver shortage is creating problems in Morgantown.

“The things that we’re looking at are, we might reduce service in an area that has additional service so another route might be able to provide service,” said Mountain Line Assistant Manager of Admin & Marketing Maria Smith.

“...or we also look at areas where there’s a higher frequency so there’s still service to that area but instead of an hourly service that might have a half hourly service.”

That’s not the case only in Morgantown but in other cities across the country.

“This is a national problem; we are not alone in this, so we have been to several conferences where we are discussing these issues and it’s the same across the board,” Smith.

The agency has 6 smaller accessible vehicles on order to allow hiring of drivers who don’t have a commercial driver’s license.

“Part of the point of hiring non-cdl drivers is that we can have them, they’re providing service while we’re training them and bringing them up to CDL driver,” said Smith.

Mountain line implemented a high level of recruitment using every possible channel to promote its open positions.

“We have done a prolific marketing campaigning over the last year trying to use every outlet possible, we’re trying to get the information out there,” said Smith.

Right now...All drivers are maxed out on their daily driving and those who can are working 5 and 6 days per week instead of their normal 4-day work week.

" Of course, not being able to hire non-cdl drivers...We’re again going to do another push and try to bring on more employees,” said Smith.

Starting wage is $20.64 an hour.

If you would like to apply for a position at Mountain Line here or call 304-291-RIDE (304-291-7433).

