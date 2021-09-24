Broadcast Times

Meeting does little to allay fears of residents concerned over Waco-Axtell regional landfill

A resident of Axtell, Texas erected a sign to demonstrate opposition to the proposed landfill.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Axtell residents says it will not give up after expressing concerns about a proposed landfill project to Waco officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Thursday.

The proposed regional landfill will cover part of McLennan, Limestone and Hill counties.

Over the past three years, residents have raised issues regarding traffic congestion and water quality..

Those frustrations remain after a virtual meeting with Waco officials and the TCEQ on Thursday evening.

“We’ve used Facebook and social media to try to let people know this was happening,” said Axtell Superintendent J.R. Proctor.

“Unfortunately, in this area, we don’t have good internet access.”

The city of Waco and the TCEQ attempted to address the concerns with proposed road projects meant to improve traffic and meet state requirements on environmental and human safety.

Proctor, however, remains skeptical.

“Our biggest concern is that we live in a community that doesn’t have the infrastructure to support the inclusion of a regional landfill that would accommodate so much trash,” the superintendent said.

Moving forward, state regulators may issue a draft permit in the coming weeks. If Axtell residents want to challenge it, they can pursue a contested case hearing, something that Proctor says is certainly a possibility.

“I think the City of Waco has had numerous opportunities to approach us and have a civil conversation and that hasn’t happened.”

TCEQ continues to stress that all details surrounding the project, along with chances for the public to comment, are available on its website. Any issues with comments will be addressed by its IT team.

The TCEQ said it also plans to host more in person meetings in the future.

