Broadcast Times

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus business is selected to join Google’s nationwide cohort for their Startups Black Founders Fund.

BestFit Incorporation is one of the 14 startups selected from Georgia, the other 13 are in Atlanta

Founder, Asha Owens says BestFit is a web platform that streamlines resource referrals and screenings for colleges and universities, which helps connect students to essential needs.

“Right now we can screen students for about 6 different State and Federal Programs. So things like SNAP or Foodstamps- energy assistance and internet assistance. So if you know of a school or university or training program that can use Best Fit as a Tool for their students- we’d love for you to reach out. Our website is best-fit.app,” said Owens.

Owens tells us she actually started in Google’s Founders Academy earlier this year for about six months.

The company also offers help in housing or rental assistance, childcare, transportation, and mental health services.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,579 new cases of COVID-19; 19,812 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Nearly 60% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 12 million vaccines distributed
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes
Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
Oneida Nation extends public health emergency
Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation

GRETAWIRE

Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.

GRETAWIRE

Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees

Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of...

GRETAWIRE

$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.

GRETAWIRE

Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield

Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)

GRETAWIRE

BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes

Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation

GRETAWIRE

Oneida Nation extends public health emergency

Emergency road repair funds awarded to Perry County
Alaska health officials detail spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths due in part to backlog
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills
Location of new industrial center