Broadcast Times

Killeen Fire Department plans to address lack of fire stations in newer developments

The Killeen Fire Department is soon to undergo changes. Some of those include a new station and...
The Killeen Fire Department is soon to undergo changes. Some of those include a new station and updating current facilities.(Michael Cantu)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department has put together a new master plan for the next five-to-six years that includes addressing a lack of fire stations in the newer parts of the city.

“As houses are built out there, we don’t have fire houses out there,” said Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinksi, Killeen fire chief, “So, we don’t have fire engines or paramedics so that’s focus No. 1.”

A consulting firm estimates the cost of a new station in the $8-to-$10-million range. That cost is also on top of updating some of the current facilities, which have an average age of nearly 30 years.

Maps show areas within 1.5 miles of a fire department in Killeen.
Maps show areas within 1.5 miles of a fire department in Killeen.(Source: Emergency Services Consulting International)

An inspection of existing facilities revealed issues like missing exhaust outlets, improper storage, and lack of space.

“Now we’re able to really dive in and say ‘OK, what can we remodel or what should we make a decision on building new,’” Kubinski said.

Currently, there is no available timeline on when and where construction could begin on a new station.

Residents should soon expect surveys from the department on what they feel should be prioritized.

“It personally motivates myself to be better. I don’t look at it as negative, I look at it as transparency,” Kubinski said. “I look at it as a challenge and I’m always up for a challenge.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 10.4 million doses administered | More than 5.1 million people fully vaccinated
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
South Carolina records over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths, 2,600+ new cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
More than 16,000 now dead in N.C. from COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides
HNN FILE
Meeting does little to allay fears of residents concerned over Waco-Axtell regional landfill
A resident of Axtell, Texas erected a sign to demonstrate opposition to the proposed landfill.

GRETAWIRE

HNN FILE

GRETAWIRE

Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides

A resident of Axtell, Texas erected a sign to demonstrate opposition to the proposed landfill.

GRETAWIRE

Meeting does little to allay fears of residents concerned over Waco-Axtell regional landfill

Statewide wildfire conference held in Grand Junction

GRETAWIRE

Colorado statewide wildfire conference in Grand Junction

Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining vehicles and eight more tons of...

GRETAWIRE

13 vehicles, 8 more tons of waste removed from large homeless camp in Kahului

Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses reporters in a Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 press conference, during...

GRETAWIRE

Over 470 out-of-state health care workers to come to Alaska starting next week

New VA outpatient clinic set to open in South Tyler end of November
An empty parking lot of the new outpatient VA clinic, scheduled to open in South Tyler in...
Park warns not to feed geese after complaints of attacks
In Paragould, some new “do not feed the geese” signs have caused quite a stir from people who...
Nevada’s low property tax rate pushing Sparks to grow its borders to sustain services
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson shows KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond where he would like to expand the...