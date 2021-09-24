CDC reports obesity numbers on the rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Obesity in itself is a risk factor, but it can also lead to other life threatening risk factors as well.

The new numbers has River’s Edge officials stressing reminders for fighting obesity.

That includes eat a well balanced diet and get a full night of sleep. And get moving in your every-day life, like take the stairs instead of the elevator or park further away to get in more steps.

“Trying to get 150 minutes in each week is important and those can be in small little bouts. From ten minutes up to 30 minutes at a time. So, if you have a ten minute lunch break or a ten minute break during the day that you can get moving, it would be great benefits for your overall health. Also, that risk of obesity or weight gain,”

Nicole Boelter also says to limit mindless eating and making sure you’re drinking enough water.

