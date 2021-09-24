Broadcast Times

$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services

Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of...
Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of north central Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Brett Martin
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quicker and better treatment is coming to areas near Louisville for both mental health and substance abuse.

A $2 million dollar grant will allow Seven Counties Services to help more than a thousand extra individuals.

The grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

The enhanced plan allows for people to get treatment within three hours of their call.

Abby Drane, President, and CEO of Seven Counties Services Bellewood & Brooklawn, says Kentucky needs this boost.

“Substance abuse is a silent pandemic inside our already large pandemic and Kentucky ranks comparatively higher than other states with mental illnesses and mental health disorders and suicide ideation,” said Drane.

The Seven County Services help Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, and Henry counties.

If you know someone seeking help they can find more help through this link.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 2,579 new cases of COVID-19; 19,812 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Nearly 60% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 12 million vaccines distributed
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes
Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
Oneida Nation extends public health emergency
Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation

GRETAWIRE

Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.

GRETAWIRE

Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

GRETAWIRE

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.

GRETAWIRE

Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield

Get rid of your unwanted papers. (Photo source: Pixabay)

GRETAWIRE

BBB hosts Shredfest in effort to prevent identity theft crimes

Health notice for physical distancing on the Oneida reservation

GRETAWIRE

Oneida Nation extends public health emergency

Emergency road repair funds awarded to Perry County
Alaska health officials detail spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths due in part to backlog
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills
Location of new industrial center