$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quicker and better treatment is coming to areas near Louisville for both mental health and substance abuse.

A $2 million dollar grant will allow Seven Counties Services to help more than a thousand extra individuals.

The grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

The enhanced plan allows for people to get treatment within three hours of their call.

Abby Drane, President, and CEO of Seven Counties Services Bellewood & Brooklawn, says Kentucky needs this boost.

“Substance abuse is a silent pandemic inside our already large pandemic and Kentucky ranks comparatively higher than other states with mental illnesses and mental health disorders and suicide ideation,” said Drane.

The Seven County Services help Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, and Henry counties.

If you know someone seeking help they can find more help through this link.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.